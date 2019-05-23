Bonita J. Anderson



Born: November 19, 1946; in Fort Dodge, IA



Died: May 13, 2019; in Emmetsburg, IA



Bonita J. Anderson, daughter of Charles and Lila (Van Houten) Johnson, was born November 19, 1946 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.



She received her high school education in Iowa. Following graduation, Bonnie attended Northwest Missouri State College, in Marysville, Missouri, earning a Bachelors Degree in physical education, in 1968. She accepted a position as a physical education teacher in Joliet, Illinois where she taught for five years. Bonnie then began working for U.P.S. retiring after thirty years.Bonnie was united in marriage to James A. Anderson at Messiah Lutheran Church on March 22, 2003 in Joliet, Illinois.Bonnie and Jim moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa after their retirement where they made their home.



She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg and was also an active supporter of Relay For Life.Bonnie passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lakeside Lutheran Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa, at the age of 72.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bob Johnson.



She is survived by her husband, James A. Anderson of Emmetsburg, Iowa; her son, Jeremy M. Johnson and his wife, Kara of Winston Salem, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Lily Johnson; brother, Rick Johnson and his wife, Joanie of Humboldt, Iowa; sisters, Cheryl Huss and her husband, Jim of Manson, Iowa and Cindy Lenz and her husband, Brian of Onawa, Iowa; as well as other relatives and friends.



Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg.