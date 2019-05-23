The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - EMMETSBURG
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA 50536
(712) 852-4823
For more information about
Bonita Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita J. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonita J. Anderson Obituary
Bonita J. Anderson

Born: November 19, 1946; in Fort Dodge, IA

Died: May 13, 2019; in Emmetsburg, IA

Bonita J. Anderson, daughter of Charles and Lila (Van Houten) Johnson, was born November 19, 1946 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

She received her high school education in Iowa. Following graduation, Bonnie attended Northwest Missouri State College, in Marysville, Missouri, earning a Bachelors Degree in physical education, in 1968. She accepted a position as a physical education teacher in Joliet, Illinois where she taught for five years. Bonnie then began working for U.P.S. retiring after thirty years.Bonnie was united in marriage to James A. Anderson at Messiah Lutheran Church on March 22, 2003 in Joliet, Illinois.Bonnie and Jim moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa after their retirement where they made their home.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg and was also an active supporter of Relay For Life.Bonnie passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lakeside Lutheran Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa, at the age of 72.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bob Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Anderson of Emmetsburg, Iowa; her son, Jeremy M. Johnson and his wife, Kara of Winston Salem, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Lily Johnson; brother, Rick Johnson and his wife, Joanie of Humboldt, Iowa; sisters, Cheryl Huss and her husband, Jim of Manson, Iowa and Cindy Lenz and her husband, Brian of Onawa, Iowa; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg.Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home martinmatticefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now