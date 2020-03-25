The Herald-News Obituaries
Bonita L. Packley


1940 - 2020
Bonita L. Packley Obituary
Bonita L. Packley

Born: May 5, 1940

Died: March 22, 2020

Bonita L. Packley (Nee Revels), age 79, a lifetime resident of Lockport, passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after an 18-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, which we've been calling "that effing disease".

Survived by her loving husband, of 60 years, Frank; three children, Susan (William) Ryan, Sandra (David) Johns and Thomas (Debra) Packley; six grandchildren, Alexandria (Scott) Nichols, David (Cathy) Johns, Nicholas (Kassy) Johns, Jacob Packley, Deana (Rafael) Villa, Max (Leila Shinn) Ryan; her five and ½ great grandchildren, Isabella, Isaac, Murphey, Thaddeus, Aletha and ?; and a brother, David (Becky) Revels.

Preceded in death by her her parents, Gerald and Hazel Revels; and a brother, Gerald (Val) Revels.

Bonnie was a graduate of Lockport Township High School class of 1958. She was very involved in the Lockport community including a literacy program, Main Street Lockport, Lockport Historical Society, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts when her children were young. She was a Eucharistic Minister and in the choir at St. Dennis Church for many years. She was a wonderful and caring woman. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. We never knew who was more excited when the grandchildren visited, Nana Bonnie or the kids.

Bonnie worked for Texaco Refinery, Lockport for 23 dedicated years starting as a secretary in the Steno Pool and ending as the Administrative Supervisor and was the last Texaco employee at that location.

As was Bonnie's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed and Interment will be private. Prayers and fond memories are appreciated as the family privately celebrates her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at .

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to CJE Senior Life at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Autumn Country Club Adult Daycare, Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County and Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2020
