Bonnie E. Williams



Born: April 4, 1941



Died: May 6, 2020



Bonnie E. Williams, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.



She was born April 4, 1941 to William and Muriel (MacDougal) Smith. She married Gene M. Williams on December 23, 1962. He preceded her in death.



Bonnie earned her Masters Degree in teaching and was a business teacher in Plainfield, IL for 24 years. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church.



She is survived by her sons, Gene Williams and Bill (Amy) Williams; one grandson, Michael Williams; and sisters, Muriel (Joe) Barcroft and Barbara (Glen) Boyd.



At this time, no services are planned. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka, IL.





