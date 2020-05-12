Bonnie E. Williams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie E. Williams

Born: April 4, 1941

Died: May 6, 2020

Bonnie E. Williams, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 4, 1941 to William and Muriel (MacDougal) Smith. She married Gene M. Williams on December 23, 1962. He preceded her in death.

Bonnie earned her Masters Degree in teaching and was a business teacher in Plainfield, IL for 24 years. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her sons, Gene Williams and Bill (Amy) Williams; one grandson, Michael Williams; and sisters, Muriel (Joe) Barcroft and Barbara (Glen) Boyd.

At this time, no services are planned. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 12, 2020
Bonnie was a good and faithful friend of my mother, Phyllis Brooks. They taught together at Plainfield High School. My condolences to your family.
Mary Yahnke
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Bonnie was a wonderful lady who cared about
everyone. She will be missed by the Third
Presbyterian Church family as well as the
After Five Christian Women's Connection.
Sharen Bucari
Sharen bucari
May 10, 2020
Gene, sorry to hear about your mother. I always enjoyed talking with her when I saw her.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved