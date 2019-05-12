The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Bonnie Jo Boese

Bonnie Jo Boese, age 67, of Shorewood, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 2, 1951 in Rome, NY, lived in Tulsa, OK, and finally settled in Joliet, where she graduated from Joliet West High School, Class of 1969.

She married Ronald Boese of Plainfield, IL in 1972. They were married for 47 years. Together, they adopted two children, Adam and Jessica. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Casadei, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bonnie Jo was an avid reader, was actively involved in her children's music and sports activities while they were growing up, and was a very loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie (nee Douglas) Casadei (2013) and Joseph P. Casadei (2016).

Private Funeral Services for Bonnie Jo Boese were held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, with inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2019
