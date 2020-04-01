|
Bonnie K. Baudino
Bonnie K. Baudino (nee Nolan) - at rest Thursday, March 26, 2020. Age 79.
Bonnie was born January 25, 1944 to Dominick T. and Almeda (Leadingham) Nolan. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet, and a retiree from Argonne National Laboratory. Bonnie loved nature and being outdoors. She adored her cats and devoted herself to their care. She will be remembered for her infectious giggle and good nature, as well as her Irish wit.
Survived by her nieces and nephews, Mickey (Dianne) Nolan, Kevin Nolan, Kathleen Kremske, Dana (Scott) Taylor, Brigid (Michael) Sim, Molly (Sean) Quinn and Colleen Nolan. Her sisters-in-law Sharon (late James) Nolan and Dolores (Tony) Valek and brother-in-law Donald (Judy) Baudino also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony P. Baudino Jr. (2013), her parents, her sisters Rita (late Charles) Downing, Janette Nolan and her brothers Dominick T. Nolan Jr., and James E. Nolan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials can be made in Bonnie's name to the Will County Humane Society, 24109 W. Seil Road, Shorewood, IL. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 1, 2020