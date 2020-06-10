Bonnie L. Juhant
1934 - 2020
Bonnie L. Juhant

Bonnie L. Juhant (nee Zinser) passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Joliet, at the age of 85, surrounded by the love of her family. Bonnie was born on November 26, 1934, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of the late William and Mabelle (nee Eaton) Zinser. She married the love of her life, Herman, on August 15, 1954, and together they raised their three kids. Bonnie enjoyed her "woman's clubs" and cherished the friendships that developed from their many outings. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, a cherished grandmother, and a dear friend to many.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Brian (Ruth) Juhant of Coal City, IL, Kevin (Rebecca) Juhant of Joliet, IL and Kimberly (William) Gilliland of Des Plaines, IL; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lillian Ceresa; one brother-in-law, Robert Juhant; and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65years, Herman Juhant (2019); her parents; and her brothers-in-law, George Juhant and Joseph Juhant, Jr.

The family has requested to live stream the services for Bonnie L. Juhant on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/XbAu4ink68s and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are.

Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
