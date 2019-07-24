Bonnie Lou Zanelli



Bonnie Lou Zanelli (nee Minnick) age 79. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 20, 2019 after a long illness.



Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward (E.J., "Zeke") Zanelli Sr.; her three sons, Edward, Jr., Joseph and James Zanelli; her four grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Taylor, Jodi (Ryan) Loehman, Jacob Zanelli and Emillee Rudman; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Grace; six sister-in-laws, Naomi Minnick, Carolyn Minnick, Diane Carr, Nola Zanelli, Angela Zanelli and Lorraine Zanelli; numerous nieces, nephew and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Minnick; two brothers, William G. Minnick and Richard M. Minnick.



Bonnie enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, doing crafts and camping. She also enjoyed volunteering with her oldest son, Ed Jr., in the library at Crest Hill Christian School. Most of all Bonnie loved to spend time with her family. The family would like to thank the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.



Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on July 24, 2019