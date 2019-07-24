The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Zanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lou Zanelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Lou Zanelli Obituary
Bonnie Lou Zanelli

Bonnie Lou Zanelli (nee Minnick) age 79. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 20, 2019 after a long illness.

Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward (E.J., "Zeke") Zanelli Sr.; her three sons, Edward, Jr., Joseph and James Zanelli; her four grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Taylor, Jodi (Ryan) Loehman, Jacob Zanelli and Emillee Rudman; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Grace; six sister-in-laws, Naomi Minnick, Carolyn Minnick, Diane Carr, Nola Zanelli, Angela Zanelli and Lorraine Zanelli; numerous nieces, nephew and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Minnick; two brothers, William G. Minnick and Richard M. Minnick.

Bonnie enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, doing crafts and camping. She also enjoyed volunteering with her oldest son, Ed Jr., in the library at Crest Hill Christian School. Most of all Bonnie loved to spend time with her family. The family would like to thank the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now