Bonnie Nieft
Age 91 passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, a resident of Lockport for many years. Bonnie retired from EJ & E Railroad after many years of service, she was also a Joliet Moose member and a Senior Bowling League member at Town and Country Lanes. She is survived by her loving sons Perry Nieft and Paul Nieft; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband George Nieft as well as her parents. Visitation Friday from 9 am to 12 noon at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Interment to follow Lockport City Cemetery. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) (815) 838-1533