1/
Bonnie Nieft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Nieft

Age 91 passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, a resident of Lockport for many years. Bonnie retired from EJ & E Railroad after many years of service, she was also a Joliet Moose member and a Senior Bowling League member at Town and Country Lanes. She is survived by her loving sons Perry Nieft and Paul Nieft; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband George Nieft as well as her parents. Visitation Friday from 9 am to 12 noon at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Interment to follow Lockport City Cemetery. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 838-1533



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Goodale Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodale Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved