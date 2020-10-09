1/1
Bonnie Riffel
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONNIE MAE RIFFEL

Born: December 29, 1955

Died: May 20, 2020

Bonnie Mae Riffel (nee Foster), age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 20 at 5:28 a.m. in Gilbert, Arizona.

She was born on December 29, 1955 in St Albans, Vermont to the late Frederick and Kathleen (Paxman)Foster. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Lawrence Green.

Bonnie's passion in life was taking care of children. She was a great mother and loving grandmother. She is also the former owner of Little-Tots Daycare in Joliet, Illinois.

Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Larry Riffel. Her son Colton (Lynsie) Riffel. Two Brothers, Wayne Foster and Bryan (Paula) Foster. One Sister, Janice Green. Two Grandsons, Zion Riffel and Ephraim Riffel. One Granddaughter, Austyn Riffel and many nieces and nephews.

Services and Visitation were not possible due to the COVID pandemic. Local family were only able to visit for a moment before her passing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved