|
|
Brandon S. Fuse
Brandon S. Fuse, age 34, lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born in Joliet, the youngest son of Dennis and Patricia (nee Pritchett) Fuse. He graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy, class of 2003. Brandon was employed by Petco and was also an active participant at Chicago Sports and Fitness Club where he thoroughly enjoyed working out. Brandon loved fishing with his brother, Dennis, every chance he had and they were frequent visitors to many different fishing holes.
Surviving are his loving parents of Joliet; his brother, Dennis (Julie) Fuse, Jr. of Minooka; his niece, Ashley Fuse; nephews, Billy and Jesse Fuse; his canine companion, Zoe; numerous aunt, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Twila (nee Carner) Pritchett; paternal grandparents, Angelo and Mary (nee Pagnusat) Fuse; his uncle, Bob Curry and his cousin, Lisa Curry.
Visitation for Brandon S. Fuse will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet, from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 29, 2019