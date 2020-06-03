Brandon T. Simenson
Brandon Timothy Simenson, a resident of Los Angeles, CA (formerly of Chicago, IL, and Plainfield, IL) passed on to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 34. Brandon died at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA from complications caused by a heart infection. He was born at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL on Tuesday, September 6, 1985, the son of Timothy A. and Suzanne M. (nee Rutkowski) Simenson, and was raised in Plainfield, IL. Brandon was a 2004 graduate of Plainfield Central High School and attended both Joliet Junior College and Parkland Community College.
Brandon was funny, known for his contagious smile and adventurous free spirit. He was kindhearted, outgoing, friendly to all, and lived life to the fullest. Brandon was a phenomenal photographer, whose work appeared on billboards, in magazines, and his prints are on the walls of many who admired his work. He enjoyed numerous exciting family reunions, fishing, and boating at Rice Lake, WI, and was an avid traveler who enjoyed all sports, especially golf and snowboarding. Brandon grew up attending Bethel Baptist and Minooka Bible Church (now Mission Bible Church). As a young boy, Brandon developed a personal relationship with Jesus Christ His Lord and Savior and traveled to Israel where he was baptized in the Jordan River.
Brandon is survived by his loving mother Suzanne M. Simenson; caring sister, Stephanie (Kevin) Sergent; nephew, Sean; niece, Brynn Sergent; and maternal grandmother, Mrs. Frances Rutkowski (Robert). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless close friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy A. Simenson; his maternal grandfather, Robert Rutkowski; and his paternal grandparents, Mrs. Doris Simenson and Mr. Robert Simenson.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact Memorial Visitation for Brandon Timothy Simenson, that will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Funeral Services will be live-streamed after the visitation at 1:15 p.m. and will be attended by immediate family only, with Pastor Arol McFadden of Mission Bible Church giving the eulogy. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/RmWtvzldb4g and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are.
Cards may be mailed to The Simenson Family, P.O. Box 391, Plainfield, IL 60544. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brandon's name may be made to The Mission Bible Church, 412 North Wabena Ave., Minooka, IL 60447. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Brandon Timothy Simenson, a resident of Los Angeles, CA (formerly of Chicago, IL, and Plainfield, IL) passed on to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 34. Brandon died at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA from complications caused by a heart infection. He was born at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL on Tuesday, September 6, 1985, the son of Timothy A. and Suzanne M. (nee Rutkowski) Simenson, and was raised in Plainfield, IL. Brandon was a 2004 graduate of Plainfield Central High School and attended both Joliet Junior College and Parkland Community College.
Brandon was funny, known for his contagious smile and adventurous free spirit. He was kindhearted, outgoing, friendly to all, and lived life to the fullest. Brandon was a phenomenal photographer, whose work appeared on billboards, in magazines, and his prints are on the walls of many who admired his work. He enjoyed numerous exciting family reunions, fishing, and boating at Rice Lake, WI, and was an avid traveler who enjoyed all sports, especially golf and snowboarding. Brandon grew up attending Bethel Baptist and Minooka Bible Church (now Mission Bible Church). As a young boy, Brandon developed a personal relationship with Jesus Christ His Lord and Savior and traveled to Israel where he was baptized in the Jordan River.
Brandon is survived by his loving mother Suzanne M. Simenson; caring sister, Stephanie (Kevin) Sergent; nephew, Sean; niece, Brynn Sergent; and maternal grandmother, Mrs. Frances Rutkowski (Robert). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless close friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy A. Simenson; his maternal grandfather, Robert Rutkowski; and his paternal grandparents, Mrs. Doris Simenson and Mr. Robert Simenson.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact Memorial Visitation for Brandon Timothy Simenson, that will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Funeral Services will be live-streamed after the visitation at 1:15 p.m. and will be attended by immediate family only, with Pastor Arol McFadden of Mission Bible Church giving the eulogy. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/RmWtvzldb4g and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are.
Cards may be mailed to The Simenson Family, P.O. Box 391, Plainfield, IL 60544. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brandon's name may be made to The Mission Bible Church, 412 North Wabena Ave., Minooka, IL 60447. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 3, 2020.