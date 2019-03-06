The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All Nations Church of God In Christ
503 S. Water St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
All Nations Church of God In Christ
503 S. Water St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
View Map
Brandyn D. Lee


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brandyn D. Lee Obituary
Brandyn D. Lee

Born: November 16, 1984

Died: February 28, 2019

Brandyn D. Lee, age 34, Brandyn D. Lee was born to Ka' Saundra Carson (Kevin) and Ernest W. Lee in Joliet, Illinois.

Brandyn attended Joliet Public Schools and was employed at Qualawash.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home and 6:00 to 7:00 P.M at All Nations Church of God In Christ, 503 S. Water St., Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 P.M., Pastor Dwayne Barefield, officiating. Interment Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019
