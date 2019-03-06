|
|
Brandyn D. Lee
Born: November 16, 1984
Died: February 28, 2019
Brandyn D. Lee, age 34, Brandyn D. Lee was born to Ka' Saundra Carson (Kevin) and Ernest W. Lee in Joliet, Illinois.
Brandyn attended Joliet Public Schools and was employed at Qualawash.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home and 6:00 to 7:00 P.M at All Nations Church of God In Christ, 503 S. Water St., Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 P.M., Pastor Dwayne Barefield, officiating. Interment Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019