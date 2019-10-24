|
|
Brian A. Egizio
Born: September 10, 1966
Died: October 20, 2019
Brian A. Egizio, Age 53 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with his family by his side.
Born September 10, 1966, Brian was the son of Louis and Sandra (Kinzler) Egizio. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Plainfield High School with the class of 1984. Brian was a long time parishioner of Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. On July 18, 2009 Brian married his best friend, Kimberly Dumas in Good Samaritan Methodist Church and together they made their home in Joliet. Brian took great pride in his work, whether it be an odd job around the house or having to repair one of his kids or grandkids toys. You could always depend on him to lend a hand, and if you needed your lawn mowed or driveway plowed, Brian was always the first to volunteer his time. He was a devoted family man who spent the last year serving as care taker for his father. Brian will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his father, Louis; his wife of ten years: Kimberly; step-daughter: Danielle (Louis) DeBartolo; step-sons: Connor and Kevin Jackson; grandchildren: Ethan and Emma DeBartolo; sisters: Michelle Young and Charlene (Shawn) Murray; nieces: Meghan Young, Kimberly Murray and Ella and Evelyn Dumas; nephews: Michael (Christine) Young and Dylan Murray; mother and father-in-law: Ken and Peggy Dumas; brother-in-law: Ken (Kim) Dumas, as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Brian is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kinzler.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Brian's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Brian Egizio at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019