Brian D. Seavey



Born: December 11, 1959



Died: June 6, 2019



Brian David Seavey, 59, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte, IN in the loving presence of his mother and two of his siblings. He was born in Presque Isle, ME, the firstborn son of the late Rev. Burton W. Seavey and Mrs. Donna (McEntee) Seavey of Minooka, IL. He was the grandson of the late Carl & Alice (Moreault) McEntee of Presque Isle, ME and the late Harry & Ethel (Dennen) Seavey of Brooklyn, NY.



In addition to his mother, Brian leaves behind his four siblings: Barry of Redondo Beach, CA; Brent of Naperville, IL; Eric (Megan) of Mishawaka, IN and Heather (Nathan) Van Der Male of Minooka, IL. He is also survived by two uncles: Terry (Norma) McEntee of Presque, Isle, ME and Ronald (Monica) Seavey of Punta Gorda, FL; six nephews and nieces: Calvin, Rachel and Kyle Seavey of Mishawaka, IN, Coldon Seavey of New Braunfels, TX, Annika and Elliot Van Der Male of Minooka, IL. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 1741 Essington Road, Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers, desired tax-deductible contributions in Brian's honor may be made to: SPECIAL TOUCH MINISTRY, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Waupaca, WI 54981, or on their website: [email protected]



Throughout his lifetime, Brian's infectious grin, loving personality and joyful zest for life endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though Down Syndrome had limited much of his mental capacity, he possessed an abundance of far more important abilities including boundless love, joy and compassion for others and a total lack of hatred and malice. This earth is poorer for his loss and Heaven is far richer for his presence!