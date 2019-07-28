|
Brian Fink
Brian Fink, age 61, passed away July 24, 2019. Brian is survived by his loving wife Becky Fink; one son David; two sisters Bonnie (Joe) Sartori and Maureen (David) Scott; nieces and nephews Joel Sartori, Gina (Todd) Rearden, Amanda (Rigo) Rodriguez, and Carrie Scott; and one aunt Etheline Trent. Many Great-nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Evelyn (Kwiatkowski) Fink.
Brian was a graduate of Bolingbrook High School and Joliet Junior College. He was a Will County Sheriff for 35 years retiring in 2014 as Deputy Chief. He collected G.I. Joe action figures and Army memorabilia and was a member of a World War II reenactment platoon. He liked the outdoors, camping, hiking and winter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 @12:30 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on July 28, 2019