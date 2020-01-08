|
Brian James O'Crotty
Brian James O'Crotty, age 17, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 2, 2020.
Brian is survived by his parents, Bill and Caroline O'Crotty; siblings, Billy O'Crotty, Ricky, Terry, and Nichole Churchill, and Tiffany (Gary) Wojtasik; special aunt, Deena Scuteri (Jason); paternal grandparents, Bill and Pat O'Crotty. Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Brian was currently a junior at Joliet Central High School. He was a great student, loved school, and was awarded perfect attendance. He loved his big brother Billy. Brian would run into Billy's room when he got home from work and would want to order food. He loved playing video games, ordering Chinese food, and was very eager to get his driver's license. Brian worked at Dairy Queen over the summer. He especially loved his dog, Duke, who would cry at his bedroom door when Brian was gone. He had aspirations of being a psychologist.
Brian will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A Memorial service in honor of Brian James O'Crotty will be held at: Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave. Joliet, IL 60432, on Friday January 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 8, 2020