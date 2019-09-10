The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Brian K. Morency Sr.


1959 - 2019
Brian K. Morency Sr. Obituary
Brian K. Morency, Sr.

Brian K. Morency, Sr., age 60, of Plainfield, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, the son of Geraldine (nee Boerst) Morency and the late Carl Morency, a former resident of Alabama living in Will County since 2013. Brian was employed by the Pipefitters Union Local 597. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran and was a member of the Lockport American Legion. Brian was a motorcycle enthusiast who took great pride in his Harley Davidson. He was also an avid fisherman. Brian enjoyed intellectual reading and was a devoted father.

Brian is survived by his three children, Brian Morency, Jr., Jennifer Morency, and Craig Kois; two grandchildren, Riley Baker and Chase Morency; his mother, Geraldine Morency; one sister, Michele (Bob) Spence; and three nephews, Zachary and Donovan Spence, and Matthew Cronin.

He was preceded by his father; his grandson, Angel Zenere; and one sister, Carol Cronin.

Visitation for Brian K. Morency, Sr. will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until the Sharing of Memories at 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019
