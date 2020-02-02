The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Griest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian M. Griest Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian M. Griest Jr. Obituary
Brian M. Griest Jr.

Brian M. Griest Jr., age 34, of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Brian is survived by his wife of 5 years, Veronica Gonzalez Griest, mother Starla Gray, stepmother Peggy O'Connor Griest, son Evan J. Griest, stepchildren Bryan Gonzalez, Soraya Ramos, Vanentin Corona and Iris Ovalle, three grandchildren Scarlett, Gabriel and Adelin, siblings Jessica Griest, Nick(Sherry) Griest and Brandon O'Connor, maternal grandmother Myrt "Onnie" Griest, paternal grandmother Clara "Mawmaw" Gray and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father Brian M. Griest Sr., his paternal grandfather Jack Griest, maternal grandfather Delbert Gray "Jr" and many other family members.

Brian was graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 2003. He has worked in construction since high school. Brian had many hobbies, cooking (especially with Onnie), listening to music of all kinds, writing poetry and journaling and having bonfires but most of all, Brian loved spending time with his family. His son Evan and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. Brian was larger than life, his constant motion is now met with a stillness that will be felt by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation for Brian will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11-1:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be the same day at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Curtis Gallion officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brian's son Evan J. Griest would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -