Brian M. Griest Jr.
Brian M. Griest Jr., age 34, of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Brian is survived by his wife of 5 years, Veronica Gonzalez Griest, mother Starla Gray, stepmother Peggy O'Connor Griest, son Evan J. Griest, stepchildren Bryan Gonzalez, Soraya Ramos, Vanentin Corona and Iris Ovalle, three grandchildren Scarlett, Gabriel and Adelin, siblings Jessica Griest, Nick(Sherry) Griest and Brandon O'Connor, maternal grandmother Myrt "Onnie" Griest, paternal grandmother Clara "Mawmaw" Gray and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father Brian M. Griest Sr., his paternal grandfather Jack Griest, maternal grandfather Delbert Gray "Jr" and many other family members.
Brian was graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 2003. He has worked in construction since high school. Brian had many hobbies, cooking (especially with Onnie), listening to music of all kinds, writing poetry and journaling and having bonfires but most of all, Brian loved spending time with his family. His son Evan and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. Brian was larger than life, his constant motion is now met with a stillness that will be felt by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial visitation for Brian will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11-1:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be the same day at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Curtis Gallion officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brian's son Evan J. Griest would be most appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020