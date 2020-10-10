1/1
Brian O'Connor
1945 - 2020
Brian J. O'Connor

Age 75, of Joliet, Il. and formerly of Wilmette and Chicago, Il., passed peacefully Monday morning, October 5, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born March 25, 1945, to the late Marguerite (nee Naughton) and John E. O'Connor. Brian was raised in Chicago and graduated from St. Patrick's High School, where he received a National Merit Award. He earned a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from the University of Notre Dame, and then a Bachelor's Degree of Architecture from University of Illinois at Chicago.

He is the beloved husband of Christine (nee Grumley) O'Connor; loving father of Brian (Debbie) O'Connor, Jr., and Moira (Jose) Perez; proud grandfather of Olivia and Addison O'Connor; and Adriano Perez; dear brother of Eileen (Art) Hoffmann, Dan (Ambrosia) O'Connor, and Margie (Ed) Brunner; brother-in-law of Judi O'Connor, Heidi Grumley, Jim (Gale) Grumley, and Joan (Tom) Broderick. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, John O'Connor and his brother-in-law, George Grumley.

Brian worked for Helmut Jahn Architects in Chicago, The State of Illinois, and TAMMS Engineering Firm in New York. He worked on Mercy Hospital, the Will County Court House and the Jim Thompson Center, but his real interest was in airport design. He worked on the United Terminal at O'Hare, Frankfort Airport, and the Bangkok Airport.

Visitation for Brian O'Connor will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 9:00 am until prayers begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road) Joliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus at 11:30 a.m. Interment will occur after Mass at about 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Catholic Charities of Joliet or the Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
