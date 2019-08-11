|
Brian Patrick Lynch
Born: January 2, 1955; in Joliet, IL
Died: July 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL
Brian Patrick Lynch, 64, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL for over 40 years, formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Joliet, IL on January 2, 1955 to Kelly and Alice Lynch, now deceased.
A beloved father and friend, Brian enjoyed gathering with his friends and spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. Brian was a loyal and dedicated employee of Crowther Roofing for 40+ years. He was a fantastic chef who appreciated good wine, and enjoyed music and concerts. He enjoyed fishing, his Markus Pierson artwork, and never missed Da Bears or his beloved Fighting Irish. He was a 1974 graduate of Joliet Catholic High and a proud Hilltopper.
He is survived by his loving children, Kate Lynch of Cape Coral, FL and Kasey Lynch of St. Augustine, FL; special granddaughter, Eden; four siblings, Terry, Kathy, Maura and Megan; as well as many extended family members including the Crowther Family, and countless friends.
A celebration of life and interment were in Ft Myers.
Memorial contributions may be made to in loving memory of Brian Patrick Lynch.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019