The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Patrick Lynch


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Patrick Lynch Obituary
Brian Patrick Lynch

Born: January 2, 1955; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL

Brian Patrick Lynch, 64, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL for over 40 years, formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Joliet, IL on January 2, 1955 to Kelly and Alice Lynch, now deceased.

A beloved father and friend, Brian enjoyed gathering with his friends and spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. Brian was a loyal and dedicated employee of Crowther Roofing for 40+ years. He was a fantastic chef who appreciated good wine, and enjoyed music and concerts. He enjoyed fishing, his Markus Pierson artwork, and never missed Da Bears or his beloved Fighting Irish. He was a 1974 graduate of Joliet Catholic High and a proud Hilltopper.

He is survived by his loving children, Kate Lynch of Cape Coral, FL and Kasey Lynch of St. Augustine, FL; special granddaughter, Eden; four siblings, Terry, Kathy, Maura and Megan; as well as many extended family members including the Crowther Family, and countless friends.

A celebration of life and interment were in Ft Myers.

Memorial contributions may be made to in loving memory of Brian Patrick Lynch.

To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now