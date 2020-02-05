|
Brian Paul Senko
Born: May 11, 1968 in Joliet, IL
Died: February 3, 2020; in Braidwood, IL
Age 51, of Braidwood, IL passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. Born May 11, 1968 in Joliet, IL. Brian attended Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood and previously worked for Absolute Best Concrete in Godley, IL. He was a past member of the Braidwood Recreational Club and enjoyed fishing and camping there. He loved the outdoors, playing cards, and listening to music, especially country outlaw.
Surviving are his mother, Joan (nee Bergman) Senko of Braidwood; brother, Timothy Senko of Braidwood; sister, Cheryl (Leslie ?Bud?) Foster of Seymour, IN; nephew, Thomas (Erin) Maly and their family, Oliver, Natalie, Isaac; niece and god-daughter, Rebecca Maly and her daughter, Lilah Wayt; numerous cousins; and many friends.
Preceded in death by his father, George Senko.
Visitation for Brian will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11am-1:00 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the Braidwood Area Historical Society or to the Immaculate Conception Church, Building Repair Fund would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2020