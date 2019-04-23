Brian R. Studer



Brian R. Studer, born March 22, 1960, passed away suddenly at his home April 15, 2019. Age 59.



Lifelong resident of Joliet, Brian was retired from Laborer's Local 75.



Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Beverly (nee Munson) Studer and one brother Terrence Studer.



Survived by four brothers; David (Karen), Paul (Meg), Greg (Toni), Dan, one sister Mary Ellen, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by his loving girlfriend Chris Ward and longtime friend Dan Krzysciak.



Brian had a passion for history and world wars since childhood, especially WWII, in which his father served. He also loved the History Channel and the Military History Channel. He was very knowledgeable about world leaders, fighter planes and guns. Brian rarely missed Jeopardy, was very good at the game and often said he should try out for the show. He was an avid reader of Stephen King novels. He loved classic rock from the 60's and 70's, especially Led Zeppelin.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL.



Per Brian's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



In lieu of flowers donations in Brian's name can be made to the (also at www.donations.diabetes.org) or to NAMI-Will Grundy-National Alliance on Mental Illness (also at www.namiwillgrundy.org).



Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019