Brookelyn D. Corbin
Brookelyn D. "Boogie" Corbin, age 11, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 26, 2019 at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.
She is survived by her loving mother and father Daniel and Jamie (nee Kodis) Corbin, sister Ashlyn Corbin, paternal grandparents Mike Corbin and Lori Corbin, maternal great grandmother Dorothy Micor, paternal great grandmother Marie Corbin, aunt Melody Kodis, aunt and Godmother Amanda Lund, uncle Andrew Corbin, numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins and two feline companions "Squishy" and "Raven".
Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents George and Dolores "Dolly" Kodis, paternal great grandfather Harold Corbin, maternal great grandparents George Sr. and Florence Kodis and Mike and Mary Kuban, maternal great grandfather Joseph Micor and her Godfather Richard Kuban.
Brookelyn enjoyed the simple things in life, colorful cartoons and movies like Finding Nemo and Minions, fireworks, frosting, cheese and especially balloons. She looked forward to early mornings with her parents and sister and seeing her extended family as often as possible. Brookelyn loved without limits, her radiant innocence was magnetic and her absence will leave an indescribable void for all those who knew and loved her. Rest in Jesus's arms sweet girl, until we meet again. Visitation for Brookelyn will be January 2, 2020 from 3-7:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 7:00 P.M. the same evening also at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019