|
|
Bruce A. Miller
Bruce A. Miller, age 58, a resident of Joliet, IL, formerly of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Joliet, IL. He was born April 12, 1961 in Oak Lawn, IL.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn "Jeanie" Miller, his loving children, David and Brian Miller; fond step-children, Eric Prebe and Sheena Gigante; his four adored grandchildren, Caden and Genevieve Gigante & Serena and Rylan Prebe; his devoted father, Donald C. Miller; his dear brother, Ronald (Sheri) Miller; and caring nephews, Nathan and Nicholas Miller. He was preceded in death by his adored mother, Evelyn (nee. Bergmark) Miller and one beloved grandchild, Keylee Prebe.
Bruce grew up in Orland Park and graduated from Carl Sandburg High School. He was a long-time employee of ComEd.
Bruce had many hobbies and interests. He loved to hunt and work on his truck. He had a strong interest in computers, electronics and "how things worked." To relax, he enjoyed watching YouTube.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bruce's life, memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Private family services have been held. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019