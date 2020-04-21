|
Bruce F. Wells
Born: August 21, 1934
Died: April 16, 2020
Bruce F. Wells, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 with his wife and children by his side.
Private graveside service will be held at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with services.
Bruce was born on August 21, 1934 in Milan, the son of Carl and Elizabeth (Moorehead) Wells. He married Shirley Alexander on October 1, 1955 in Frankfort, IL. Bruce worked as a heavy equipment operator and foreman for Midwest Operating Engineers Local Union 150. He was a member of the Kaaba Shriners, Loyal Order of Moose, Rock Island, and the Antique Engine and Tractor Club. Bruce was a retired fire chief from the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed yardwork, especially mowing and keeping his yard in pristine condition. Bruce and his wife Shirley loved camping and traveling with their camping club.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Shirley Wells; daughter, Connie Wells; son, Ronald Wells; granddaughters, Clara Wells (Christopher Whitehead) and Courtney Wells-Ball (Warren Ball); great-grandchildren, J. Dutch and William Whitehead-Wells, and Shaye and Thatcher Ball; siblings, Robert Wells, Thomas Wells, and Mary Ringberg; special family friend, Mike Bunt; and several cousins, friends, and former school mates. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Elizabeth Wells, and brothers, Jimmy and David Wells.
Online condolences may be left for Bruce's family at www.wheelanpressly.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020