The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Shorewood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Ziech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Fredrick Ziech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Fredrick Ziech Obituary
Bruce Fredrick Ziech

75, resident of Shorewood, IL, passed away at his home, on August 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristin Ziech, his brother William Ziech, and his parents William and Erma (Zwieg) Ziech.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen (Rahm) Ziech of 49 years, his daughters Amy (Patrick) Carroll and Joanna (David) Pilon, as well as all of his grandchildren including Mattisen, Jackson, Brooklyn, Raygen, Mason, Kensington and Colin.

Bruce graduated with a degree in accounting and served in the National Guard. Bruce was a founding member of Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood. He also served on the Shorewood Village Board for many years. He enjoyed watching "Chicago" sports, attending his grandkids numerous sporting activities, visiting his lake house in Michigan, and spending time with dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 4-8 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood followed by a brief service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now