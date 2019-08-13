|
|
Bruce Fredrick Ziech
75, resident of Shorewood, IL, passed away at his home, on August 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristin Ziech, his brother William Ziech, and his parents William and Erma (Zwieg) Ziech.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen (Rahm) Ziech of 49 years, his daughters Amy (Patrick) Carroll and Joanna (David) Pilon, as well as all of his grandchildren including Mattisen, Jackson, Brooklyn, Raygen, Mason, Kensington and Colin.
Bruce graduated with a degree in accounting and served in the National Guard. Bruce was a founding member of Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood. He also served on the Shorewood Village Board for many years. He enjoyed watching "Chicago" sports, attending his grandkids numerous sporting activities, visiting his lake house in Michigan, and spending time with dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 4-8 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood followed by a brief service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019