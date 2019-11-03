|
Bruce T. Apgar
Born: October 6, 1951
Died: October 25, 2019
Bruce T. Apgar, 68 of rural Prophetstown died October 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1951 in Joliet, IL the son of Oliver and Jean (Smith) Apgar.
Bruce attended Taft Elementary School and Lockport High School. He married Suzanne Marie Shedosky on January 3, 1978 in Lockport, IL.
Bruce loved the simple living he found in rural Prophetstown. He was an excellent cook and baker.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne; his sister Kathleen Apgar Johnson of Joliet; his brothers: Douglas (Catherine) Apgar of Frisco, TX, David Apgar of Joliet, Oliver (Margie) Apgar of Homer Glen, IL and mark Apgar of Shorewood, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Brian; his sister Pam; his paternal grandparents, Silas and Angela Apgar; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Rose Smith.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 12 -1:45 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The rosary will be recited at 1:45 PM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019