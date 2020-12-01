Bruno P. Marchio
Age 93 years, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his late residence. He was born in Carbondale, PA on April 10, 1927, living in Joliet for over 70 years.
He was a WWII Navy Veteran. Employed and retired as a Vice-President with the First National Bank of Joliet after 42 years of service.
He was a former member of the Italian-American Commercial Club and the Joliet Chapter of Unico.
Preceded in death by his wife Carol (nee Mickelson) Marchio (2002); his son, Paul M. Marchio (2019); his parents, Palmero and Philamena (nee Pettinato) Marchio and a brother, Angelo Marchio.
Survived by a son, David Marchio; a daughter, Lori (Tim) O'Brien; a grandson. Michael (Michelle) O'Brien and two great-grandchildren, Grace Katheryn and Cillian O'Brien.
Visitation for Bruno P. Marchio will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Monday, November 30, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. CDC Covid -19 guidelines will be enforced during the visitation and funeral service. Everyone will be required to wear face-masks and observe social distancing.
Entombment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
