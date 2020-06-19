Bud Martin
1948 - 2020
Born: October 26, 1948; in Louisville, KY

Died: June 13, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Age 71 of Wilmington, formerly of Joliet and Louisville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at AMITA Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet.

Born October 26, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky, Sherrell Bud was a son of Gordan and Olive (nee Terrell) Martin. He was raised and educated in Louisville and attending Louisville Schools. Bud was a member of the South Wilmington Fireman Beach. He retired from Caterpillar in October of 1999 after more than 30 years as a machinist in the hydraulics department.

In Bud's pastime, he loved to go fishing and play cards. He was known as "Rain Man" to everyone who played cards or board games with him. One of Bud's favorite things to do was donating to the Humane Society, Four Paws, and Wounded Warrior Project. Anyone who knew Bud knew that he was extremely funny, had the biggest heart, and bright personality. He will be remembered for being the man who never took things to heart and was able to laugh everything off.

Survivors include his brother: Joel (Lois) Martin of Wilmington; nieces and nephews: Renee (Pam) Martin of Wilmington, Jeff (Ann) Martin of Fremont, California, Joey "Johnny Dough" (Paula) of Joliet, and Dennis and Jerry Jones of Florida; Emma Pitts who was just like a granddaughter to him and special friend, Bernice "Corp" Daniels.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda; parents and brother, Terry Martin.

Per Bud's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and the family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe St. Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Bud's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Bud-Martin

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815-476-2181)



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

