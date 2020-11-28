Byron D. McKenzieBorn: July 27, 1957Died: November 17, 2020Byron Douglas McKenzie peacefully made his transition on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a long illness. Byron was born on July 27, 1957, to John and Irlene McKenzie in Joliet, IL.He served in the United States Army Corp of Engineers and was honorably discharged. He was a longtime member of St. Mark C.M.E. Church until his illness.Preceded in death by his parents, John and Irlene McKenzie; a nephew, Joel Shumpert; and special friend and brother, Robert Fuller.Byron is survived by his four children, Tiffany Barker, Kisha (Ian) Cartwright, Kyla McKenzie, and Brandon Hutchins; seven grandchildren, Aviere, D-vyne, Kilian, Kyiah, Aniah, Tyler and Mason; one brother, John "Eric" McKenzie; two sisters, Lawan Shumpert and Apostle Nona McKenzie-Parker; his godparents, Thomas and Helen McKenzie; a niece, Qiana Bond; nephew, Jonas Shumpert; and a host of other relatives and friends. Byron, fondly known by his family and friends as "Huck," was a friend to anyone who needed a friend. He will be greatly missed and his memory cherished.Visitation will be on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, a private service and interment will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. 815-723-1283