1/1
Byron McKenzie
1957 - 2020
Byron D. McKenzie

Born: July 27, 1957

Died: November 17, 2020

Byron Douglas McKenzie peacefully made his transition on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a long illness. Byron was born on July 27, 1957, to John and Irlene McKenzie in Joliet, IL.

He served in the United States Army Corp of Engineers and was honorably discharged. He was a longtime member of St. Mark C.M.E. Church until his illness.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Irlene McKenzie; a nephew, Joel Shumpert; and special friend and brother, Robert Fuller.

Byron is survived by his four children, Tiffany Barker, Kisha (Ian) Cartwright, Kyla McKenzie, and Brandon Hutchins; seven grandchildren, Aviere, D-vyne, Kilian, Kyiah, Aniah, Tyler and Mason; one brother, John "Eric" McKenzie; two sisters, Lawan Shumpert and Apostle Nona McKenzie-Parker; his godparents, Thomas and Helen McKenzie; a niece, Qiana Bond; nephew, Jonas Shumpert; and a host of other relatives and friends. Byron, fondly known by his family and friends as "Huck," was a friend to anyone who needed a friend. He will be greatly missed and his memory cherished.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, a private service and interment will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. 815-723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Nona, Eric, Lawan and the entire McKenzie family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Sandra Dunn-El
November 23, 2020
We Will Miss You My Brother!
Eric McKenzie
November 21, 2020
Sadness filled my heart at your passing...l shall always remember the encouragement we gave each other. RIP my bother....and hold the door !!!!
Joyce Neal
