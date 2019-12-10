|
|
Byron O. Lee, Jr.
Byron O. Lee, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday December 2,2019 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center at the age of 90. He was born July 30, 1929 to the late Jennie (Dean) and Byron O. Lee, Sr. in Chicago, IL. He was a graduate of Carl Schurz High School in Chicago, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves, and achieved the rank of Captain in 1958. Byron married Marilyn A. Lawrence in Chicago on February 28, 1954. They were blessed with three children, Michael, Gary and Pamela whom they raised in Joliet.
Beloved husband of 66 years to Marilyn; loving father of Dr. Michael (Susan) Lee of Joliet, Gary (Elizabeth) Lee of Novato, CA and Pamela Lee of Joliet; devoted grandfather of Michael (Lindsey) Lee, Jr., Christina(Michael) Wolfer, Alexis Lee and Melissa Ann Lee; proud great grandfather of Grayson, Raelynn and Gabriella; dearest brother of Marilyn "Sis" Governile of Arlington Heights, IL; fond uncle of several nieces and a nephew.
Byron retired from Commonwealth Edison in 1987 as Executive Vice President. He was selected by the nuclear industry as the President/CEO of the newly created NUMARC (Nuclear Management and Resources Council) in Washington D.C. to represent the nuclear industry's interests before Congress and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
During an amazing career that spanned five decades, Byron was called upon to handle several challenging tasks. This included stabilizing the situation at the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979, chairing a committee to shape the industry's response to that accident and chairing a similar panel in 1986 after Chernobyl nuclear accident in the Ukraine.
Byron retired from NUMARC in 1992. He received numerous nuclear awards throughout his career, but the ultimate honor was bestowed by the American Nuclear Society in 1995 when he received the prestigious "Walter Zinn Award" for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of nuclear power.
Despite his demanding career, Byron was heavily involved in the community. He was a trustee of the University of St. Francis and the Lees served on the first Caritas committee, continuing their involvement for several years. Byron was a Trustee for Silver Cross Hospital and the Purdue Alumni Foundation. He was a Director and Chairman of the Mid-America Chapter of the American Red Cross, a Director of the Commonwealth Edison Board, Director ofthe Joliet YMCA, and the Joliet Federal Savings and Loan. Byron was a member ofthe Joliet Rotary and Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and had numerous memberships in several societies.
Byron enjoyed 27 years of retirement. He and Marilyn resided in Ft. Myers, FL. He was very athletic, playing golf regularly with family and friends throughout his life. He was a dedicated supporter of his beloved Purdue University, regularly attending football games. He established an annualscholarship to the School of Mechanical Engineering and was a generous supporter of the John Purdue Club and the Purdue Musical Organization.
Byron was widely known as a true gentleman; brilliant andaccomplished, yet always humble with a gifted ability to listen. His quiet demeanor, ready smile, and easy laugh drew people to him. He cherished time with his family and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Saturday, December 14 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. A private family service of remembrance will follow. Per family wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the at act.als.org/donate. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his MemorialTribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019