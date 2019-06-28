C. Joyce O'Neil



C. Joyce O'Neil (Nee: Fondriest), age 85, of Lockport/Homer Glen, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Joliet, living in Lockport/Homer Glen most of her life. Joyce was dedicated to her church, St. Joseph, Lockport and to St. Joseph School, where she and her husband, Patrick, were very active. They were also active at Providence Catholic High School for many years. Through St. Joseph and Providence, Joyce made several lifelong friends, many of whom she still was in contact with. The last few years, she attended daily Mass during the week at Our Mother of Good Council in Homer Glen and in true Joyce fashion, she had made many friends there also. Besides the many memberships she formerly was involved in, Joyce was presently a member of the St. Joseph Church Senior Citizen Club, Lockport Women's Club and American Italian Cultural Club, Crest Hill. A graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1952, where she served as treasurer and planning committee member for her annual class reunions. Joyce never sat still, was on the go constantly, whether it was shopping, meeting up with friends, volunteering for the Womens Club, serving spaghetti at the American Italian Cultural Club, lending a hand to her nieces and nephews in their time of need, or her favorite pastime, going to every sports game and school function of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1972, Joyce and Pat opened O'Neil Funeral Home in Lockport and up until a few months ago, she would be seen at the funeral home working the lounge. A sports enthusiast, an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and listened to many Joliet Slammer baseball games and Chicago Bears football games on the radio.



Preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. O'Neil (2010); her parents, Louis A. and Rose M. (Talarico) Fondriest and her O'Neil family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Survived by her loving family, her children, Kimberly A. (Edward) Golob and Patrick K. (Jennifer) O'Neil; her grandchildren, Bradley Edward (Tabitha) Golob, Erin Colleen (Donna) Allison, Shannon Patrick (Ashley Grotto, Fianc ), Shae Marie and Ryan Patrick O'Neil; her great-grandchildren, Nathanael Thomas McCurrie, Abigail McKenzie Golob, Jacob Anthony and Carter Patrick Allison and her sister, Patricia (William) Kettman; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and the entire staff and their families at O'Neil Funeral Home.



Joyce's family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the exceptional care she received the past few months from the entire staff at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home and Willow Falls during her short stay at their facility.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, St. Joseph Church or School, Lockport, St. Dennis Church or School, Lockport, or Providence Catholic High School in Joyce's memory would be greatly appreciated.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 9:15 AM, from the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport to St. Dennis Church, 1214 Hamilton St., Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. Greg Rothfuchs from St. Joseph Church, Lockport as Celebrant. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Published in The Herald-News from June 28 to June 30, 2019