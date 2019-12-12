|
|
C. William Laasch
C. William "Bill" Laasch, 89, of Lemont, IL, passed away December 10, 2019. A Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou Spencer.
Survived by his beloved wife, Pamela, nee Brown, Laasch; three loving daughters, Cynthia Basco, Karen (Steven) Eggersdorfer, and Kathleen (Kevin) Shingler; his cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Basco, Eric Eggersdorfer, Christina Weeks, and Carlton (fianc Cassie Pullia) Shingler; his proud great-grandchildren, Audrey, Abbey, and Wyatt Weeks, and Westley Bolden; his dearest brother, Dr. Donald (Donna) Laasch, M.D.; and Bill was a very fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill loved spending time with his family, dancing, being outdoors enjoying nature, vacationing, and feeding his squirrels. Bill was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church, dedicated to serving at the food pantry. Former owner of Laasch's Standard Oil Station at Archer Ave. & Rt. 83 in Lemont. He worked as an office manager at Illinois-Minnesota Paper Companies.
Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019, from 3 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Lying instate Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 500 Lemont St. Lemont. Interment Bethany Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may to Bethany Lutheran Church. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019