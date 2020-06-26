Calvin Carvelle Hunter
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Carvelle Hunter

Calvin Carvelle Hunter was born March 6, 1977. He passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness.

Preceded in death by his father, Calvin Hunter.

Survived by his daughter, Persia Allen Hunter; mother, Margaret Hunter; brother, Carlos Hunter (Annette); aunts, Beverly Brown (Dr. Rev. Lester Brown), Diane Gavin, Gloria Graves (Melvin Jr.); uncle, Larry Gavin (Julie) and a host of dear cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved