Calvin Carvelle Hunter



Calvin Carvelle Hunter was born March 6, 1977. He passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness.



Preceded in death by his father, Calvin Hunter.



Survived by his daughter, Persia Allen Hunter; mother, Margaret Hunter; brother, Carlos Hunter (Annette); aunts, Beverly Brown (Dr. Rev. Lester Brown), Diane Gavin, Gloria Graves (Melvin Jr.); uncle, Larry Gavin (Julie) and a host of dear cousins.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





