Cameron David Parker-Ross
Born: August 2, 1995
Died: August 3, 2019
Cameron David Parker-Ross, 24, formerly of Crest Hill, IL, passed into eternal life on August 3, 2019 at home in Colchester, Essex, UK. Cameron was born on August 2, 1995 to David Parker-Ross and Parisa Golabi. He was also the much loved (step) child of Jeannine (Parker-Ross) Finchis and Ahmed Golabi.
During his adolescence, Cameron attended Ridgewood Baptist Academy. He was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Evangelical Covenant Church, Joliet, IL. He was actively involved in the church's youth group, he helped with the church's sound system and participated in other volunteer opportunities there. He was an avid collector of comic books. Cameron always had a smile for everyone and could make anyone laugh, even on the worst of days.
Cameron is survived by his parents, David Parker-Ross of Crest Hill, Jeannine (Parker-Ross) Finchis of Crest Hill, Parisa Golabi and Ahmed Golabi of Essex, UK; his brother, David Torres; his sister, Annette Parker-Ross; his sister, Kyana Golabi; his grandmother, Karen Chapman; and his grandfather, Golamreza Izadifar. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Chapman; his grandparents, Stan and Doris Parker-Ross; and his grandmother, Soraya Izadifar.
A Memorial Service for Cameron will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Evangelical Covenant Church, 2437 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL. Family will greet visitors at 1:30 and the service will begin at 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Evangelical Covenant, 2437 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019