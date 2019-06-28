Cameron Hosey



Born: June 2, 1961



Died: June 22, 2019



Cameron Hosey born June 2, 1961 to the union of Tarree Hosey Sr. and Hazel (Gavin-Hosey) in Joliet Illinois and passed on June 22, 2019. Cameron attended Joliet Public Schools and served 3 Years in the Marines Corp.



After returning from the Marines he worked as a Illinois State Correctional Officer, Sargent and Supply Supervisor for 20 plus years. During his life, he made many friends in the neighborhood and at work.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Tarree Hosey, Hazel and Step Mother Virgie (Bridges) Hosey.



He leaves to cherish his son, Kristopher Hosey and daughter, Ciarra Hosey; sisters, Fredia (Late Henry Fairley), Geraldine Stilwell, and Stephanie Hosey-Moffett and 4 brothers, Tarree Hosey Jr., William Herman Hosey (Maria), Mark Anthony Hosey (Mary), John Patrick Hosey. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and neighborhood friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815)723-1283 Published in The Herald-News from June 28 to June 30, 2019