Cara Carmela Plese



Born: May 23, 1987



Died: June 26, 2019



Cara Carmela Plese, age 32, of Joliet passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019.



Born in Busan, South Korea, on May 23, 1987 arriving into the loving arms of her forever family on September 20, 1987.



Cara is survived by her parents Richard John and Mary Ann (nee Governale) Plese; her brothers; Eric (Crystal Wong fianc ), Adam (Devorah Bach), and Mark (Holly Muessle) Plese, paternal grandmother; Geraldine (nee Joutras) Plese; paternal uncles; Paul (Lori) Plese, Thomas (Georgette), Kenneth Plese; aunts: Patricia (Lester) DeCarlo and Kathleen (John, deceased) Blackburn, maternal uncles; Samuel (Virginia) Governale, Thomas (Susan) Governale; aunts: Rita (Nicolas, deceased) Governale; Sandra (Kent) Ayers and numerous loving cousins and friends.



Preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Lucas J. Plese, maternal grandparents; Carmon and Josephine (nee Proietto) Governale.



Cara graduated from Joliet West High School class of 2005.



She loved with all her heart and was always there to help anyone who needed it. She was a creative baker, an organizer, an avid pool player, and a lover of music and all animals; especially her three cats.



Cara's laugh was infectious and her delicious deviled eggs were the best on the planet.



Cara was a shining star in our life.



When you think of Cara, celebrate the good memories you have of her.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.



At Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435.



Family and Friends may gather on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, leaving in procession to Woodlawn Memorial Park where Cara will be laid to rest.



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125 Published in The Herald-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019