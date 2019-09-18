|
Carl A. Alden
Carl A. Alden, age 91, US Army Veteran, late of Mokena, IL (Old Castle Woods since 1991). Beloved husband of the late Juanita Alden nee Madura. Loving father of sons; Craig, Blair, Lance, Eric, and Rhett. Caring grandfather of many, including Hayley and Kian.
Carl worked fifty years in the construction trades in the Chicago Area, was an avid gardener, was a great friend to many in the region, always treating all people with dignity and respect, he provided wise counsel to family. So wise that his careful, concise words had profound effects. Carl loved animals both wild and domestic. Carl grew up in Chicago's East Side neighborhood, and attended Taylor Elementary and Bowen High school. Carl was a Chicago White Sox Fan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road Mokena, IL. 60448. Chapel service on Friday 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Private. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019