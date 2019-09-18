The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Alden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Alden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Alden Obituary
Carl A. Alden

Carl A. Alden, age 91, US Army Veteran, late of Mokena, IL (Old Castle Woods since 1991). Beloved husband of the late Juanita Alden nee Madura. Loving father of sons; Craig, Blair, Lance, Eric, and Rhett. Caring grandfather of many, including Hayley and Kian.

Carl worked fifty years in the construction trades in the Chicago Area, was an avid gardener, was a great friend to many in the region, always treating all people with dignity and respect, he provided wise counsel to family. So wise that his careful, concise words had profound effects. Carl loved animals both wild and domestic. Carl grew up in Chicago's East Side neighborhood, and attended Taylor Elementary and Bowen High school. Carl was a Chicago White Sox Fan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road Mokena, IL. 60448. Chapel service on Friday 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Private. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vandenberg Funeral Home
Download Now