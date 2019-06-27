Carl G. Carlson



Carl G. Carlson - Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Age 84 years.



Survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years Carolyn Carlson (nee Dial), their children Debbie (Doug) Sievers, Diane (Paul) Mangan and Dave (Lori) Carlson. Granchildren Becky (Jared) Bell, Ryan (Katie) Sievers, Kara Sievers, Brittany Sievers, Christa (Jeremiah) Truhlar, Jon (Kassy-fiance?) Mangan, Andrea (Jon) Chepkevich and Nick Carlson. Eight great-grandchildren. His sisters Carol (Ted) Mackey and Doris (Russell) Brown. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Signe Carlson and step-mother Gladys. His brother Glenn (Rachel) Carlson and sisters Betty Western and Winnifred (Bert) Jahneke.



Carl loved people and was deeply loved by many. He was a dedicated husband, wonderful father and "Papa" to many more than just his 16 biological grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and an active member of his Promise Keepers bible study for the last 24 years. He was a lifelong resident of Joliet and former owner of Berryman Transfer Co.



Memorial services will be held at Minooka Bible Church, 412 N. Wabena Ave, Minooka, Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. David Jankowski officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Minooka Bible Church, Trinity Christian School or Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, June 28th from 3:00 ? 8:00 P.M. and Memorial visitation at church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019