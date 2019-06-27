The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL G. CARLSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CARL G. CARLSON Obituary
Carl G. Carlson

Carl G. Carlson - Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Age 84 years.

Survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years Carolyn Carlson (nee Dial), their children Debbie (Doug) Sievers, Diane (Paul) Mangan and Dave (Lori) Carlson. Granchildren Becky (Jared) Bell, Ryan (Katie) Sievers, Kara Sievers, Brittany Sievers, Christa (Jeremiah) Truhlar, Jon (Kassy-fiance?) Mangan, Andrea (Jon) Chepkevich and Nick Carlson. Eight great-grandchildren. His sisters Carol (Ted) Mackey and Doris (Russell) Brown. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Signe Carlson and step-mother Gladys. His brother Glenn (Rachel) Carlson and sisters Betty Western and Winnifred (Bert) Jahneke.

Carl loved people and was deeply loved by many. He was a dedicated husband, wonderful father and "Papa" to many more than just his 16 biological grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and an active member of his Promise Keepers bible study for the last 24 years. He was a lifelong resident of Joliet and former owner of Berryman Transfer Co.

Memorial services will be held at Minooka Bible Church, 412 N. Wabena Ave, Minooka, Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. David Jankowski officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Minooka Bible Church, Trinity Christian School or Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, June 28th from 3:00 ? 8:00 P.M. and Memorial visitation at church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now