Carl McDowell KlindworthCarl McDowell Klindworth, 83, veteran of the US Army passed away November 18, 2020.He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Irene Maria Klindworth (nee Geiger).He is survived by his four daughters Darcy (John) Verikas, Jill (Tony) Shannon, Denise (Scott) Tady, Julie (Tod) Ruxton; seven grandchildren: Nick, Zachary, Jason, Danielle, Paige, Garrett and Christopher; five great grandchildren: Brandon, Alice, Owen, Elliott and Evan.Carl was born and raised in Pana, IL on his parents farm before he joined the Army where he met his wife Irene in Buffalo, NY. Carl and Irene lived in Plainfield for over 50 years while raising their four daughters. To find balance among all the females in the house, he found joy in becoming a high school football referee and was a referee for over 20 years.Carl was privileged to be a part of Honor Flight Chicago and travel to Washington DC in 2019 in recognition of his military service. He was the Treasurer for Honor Guard at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.Carl was a long time member of the Friday squad that provided military funeral honors for veterans. Carl and his wife Irene will both be inurned at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the HONOR GUARD Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the springtime.