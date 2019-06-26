The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Bauter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl T. Bauter


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl T. Bauter Obituary
Carl T. Bauter

Born: December 11, 1945, in Washington, IL

Died: June 24, 2019, in Braidwood, IL

Age 73, lifelong resident of Braidwood, IL, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home. Born December 11, 1945 in Washington, IL to the late Donald and Ruth (nee Witham) Bauter. Carl spent his younger years hunting and fishing and was nicknamed Torch. He graduated from Reed-Custer High School in 1964. Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Okinawa. He was employed for Flieschmanns Distillery for 17 years, Skluts Farm as a groom, and finally Shadow Lakes as a maintenance worker. Carl loved being outdoors and passed this on to many others by being involved in the Boy Scouts for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, and going to auctions. He would attend historical reenactments dressing as a mountain man.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra (nee Earley); sister, Donna; sons, Ryan, David, and Noah; and grandchildren, Caelan, Emma, and Zach.

Preceded in death by his sister, Susan Ware.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Fossil Ridge Public Library or the Boy Scouts of America. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory

401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336

www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now