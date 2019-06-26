Carl T. Bauter



Born: December 11, 1945, in Washington, IL



Died: June 24, 2019, in Braidwood, IL



Age 73, lifelong resident of Braidwood, IL, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home. Born December 11, 1945 in Washington, IL to the late Donald and Ruth (nee Witham) Bauter. Carl spent his younger years hunting and fishing and was nicknamed Torch. He graduated from Reed-Custer High School in 1964. Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Okinawa. He was employed for Flieschmanns Distillery for 17 years, Skluts Farm as a groom, and finally Shadow Lakes as a maintenance worker. Carl loved being outdoors and passed this on to many others by being involved in the Boy Scouts for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, and going to auctions. He would attend historical reenactments dressing as a mountain man.



Surviving are his wife, Sandra (nee Earley); sister, Donna; sons, Ryan, David, and Noah; and grandchildren, Caelan, Emma, and Zach.



Preceded in death by his sister, Susan Ware.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Fossil Ridge Public Library or the Boy Scouts of America. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.



R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory



401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336



www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary