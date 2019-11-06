|
Carl Ward Batson
Born: July 18, 1960
Died: August 5, 2019
Carl Ward Batson, 59, was born July 18, 1960 and passed away August 5, 2019 at his home in Westcliffe Colorado.
Carl was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He was a tradesman after high school, first learning carpentry from his father and eventually becoming a master plumber. He started his own businesses in Illinois and Colorado and passed his work ethics and skills onto his children.
He had a love for the outdoors and the mountains, where he enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He was also a proud Boy Scout growing up and was the Scout Master in Westcliffe Colorado for many years.
He is survived by his wife Lorie; daughter Michelle (Rusty) Caldwell and son Michael Batson; two grandsons, Mason and Logan Caldwell; sister Alicia (Peter) Goutos; nephews Eric (Nina) and Ryan (Desirae) Jessen and niece Brooke (Jeff) Kerley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl R. and Anita (McMahon) Batson.
A funeral and burial took place in Westcliffe Colorado.
A memorial service for his New Lenox area family and friends will take place Saturday, November 9, 2019, United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 West Haven Avenue, New Lenox.
Family will receive friends at the Church from 9am-10am followed by a memorial service at 10am.
Memorial donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of New Lenox or the Carl Batson Memorial Fund at First State Bank of Colorado, PO Box 420 Westcliffe, CO 81252.
