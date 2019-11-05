|
Carlos Mojica
Carlos Mojica- passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Age 48.
Preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso and Teresa Mojica and his sister Lety Mojica.
Survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Yesenia Mojica (nee Guzman) ; his two children Joey and Melody Mojica, brothers Jaime (Rubi) Mojica, Cesar Mojica, sisters Patricia (Armando) Barbosa, Lilia (Rudy) Barbosa; his in-laws Porfirio and Josefina Guzman, Laura (Apolonio Jr.) Esquivel, Porfirio (Elizabeth) Guzman Jr., Eva (Ruben Jr.) Martinez and Sonia (Juan) Torres. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Carlos had a passion for music. He loved producing music in his recording studio, as well as being a mentor and a DJ. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful husband and father; he took great pride in knowing he was always there for his children. He was also a big Chicago White Sox fan. Carlos was a loyal and faithful friend to all. Those who knew and loved him will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:15 A.M. to St. Joseph Catholic Church 416 N. Chicago St. at 10:00 A.M for Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for his children's education would be appreciated. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 -7:00 P.M
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2019