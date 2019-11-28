|
|
Carlos O. Rodriguez
Carlos O. "Charlie" Rodriguez, age 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Lockport. Charlie was born in El Paso,Texas on October 14, 1956, the son of Ezequiel and Juana (nee Ontiveros) Rodriguez. He spent most of his career working as an equipment operator in several warehouses throughout the Joliet, Romeoville and Bolingbrook area, but most recently worked at Electro Motive. Charlie was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Charlie was a likable guy who made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed get togethers with friends and family, playing golf with his brother and watching the horses at the race track.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Norma (Tony) Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, Angel Rodriguez, William Lozano, Antonio Rivera, Jr., Edwardo Rivera, Crus Rivera, Mariah Rivera and Marissa Rivera; his siblings, Consuelo Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, Victor (Piedad) Rodriguez, Lourdes (Max) Farrow, Ruben (Juanita) Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Jr., and Sylvia Rodriguez; and dear and caregiver, Sue Lopez. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his first wife, Sylvia and his parents.
Visitation for Carlos O. Rodriguez will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Family and friends will meet AT Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet, IL on Monday, December 2, 2019 for Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso,Texas. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019