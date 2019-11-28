The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
205 E. Jackson St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos O. Rodriguez


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos O. Rodriguez Obituary
Carlos O. Rodriguez

Carlos O. "Charlie" Rodriguez, age 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Lockport. Charlie was born in El Paso,Texas on October 14, 1956, the son of Ezequiel and Juana (nee Ontiveros) Rodriguez. He spent most of his career working as an equipment operator in several warehouses throughout the Joliet, Romeoville and Bolingbrook area, but most recently worked at Electro Motive. Charlie was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Charlie was a likable guy who made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed get togethers with friends and family, playing golf with his brother and watching the horses at the race track.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Norma (Tony) Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, Angel Rodriguez, William Lozano, Antonio Rivera, Jr., Edwardo Rivera, Crus Rivera, Mariah Rivera and Marissa Rivera; his siblings, Consuelo Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, Victor (Piedad) Rodriguez, Lourdes (Max) Farrow, Ruben (Juanita) Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Jr., and Sylvia Rodriguez; and dear and caregiver, Sue Lopez. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He is preceded by his first wife, Sylvia and his parents.

Visitation for Carlos O. Rodriguez will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Family and friends will meet AT Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet, IL on Monday, December 2, 2019 for Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso,Texas. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -