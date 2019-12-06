|
|
Carmela Alfaro
(Lopez)
Carmela Alfaro, age 89, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Carmela was known as the heart of the block to the neighborhood children. As she was welcomed into heaven with open arms, God asked her to make the rice.
She was born on October 3, 1930 in Ransom, IL, and she was a lifelong resident of Joliet, IL.
Survived by her husband of 62 years, Timoteo Alfaro; sister,Teresa Cantu; four children, Diana (Patrice) Alfaro-Ricci, Steven (Diana) Alfaro, Alicia Sanchez, and Lydia (Joe Solita) Alfaro; six grandchildren, Salvador, Erica, Breanna, Ethan, Joseph, and Mia; and one great granddaughter, Adelaide, also survives.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Felicitas Lopez; brother, Michael Lopez; and sisters, Christina Chavez and Mildred Armbrust.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care and devotion given to their wife and mother.
A Memorial Mass for Carmela Alfaro will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St, Joliet. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit at her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 6, 2019