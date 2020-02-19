|
Carmen Florine Fuchs
Born: March 28, 1928
Died: February 15, 2020
Carmen Florine Fuchs Nee: Stellon (aka Florie and Nena) passed away on February 15, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home with family by her side. Florie was born in Fanna, Italy on March 22, 1928.
Preceded in death by her husband Frank and parents Louis and Marcella Stellon. Survived by her children Bernard, Barbara (Greg) Poole, Michael (Cindy), Anita Piechonka and friend Kevin Parker, Carol (Martin) Swinney; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Past president of Sacred Heart Mother's Club and C.C.W. Woman of the Year. Member of Stone City VFW Women's Auxillary. She was an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress. She brought joy to everyone she knew and lived life to the fullest. Family would like to thank the staff of Sunny Hill and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their excellent care.
Services from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of Sunny Hill or would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020