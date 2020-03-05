The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Carmen Joan Riggins


1957 - 2020
Carmen Joan Riggins Obituary
Carmen Joan Riggins

Carmen Joan Riggins, a former resident of Kankakee, IL passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was the sixth child of Mardell and Edwin Robinson. Carmen was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, IL, under the direction of Pastor Derrick Wallace. After growing up in Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, she accepted Christ at an early age. Carmen was a member of the choir and youth programs. Later, at Trinity Baptist Church, she was a member of the Praise and Worship Team and church fundraising committees. She was a CNA and studied at Kankakee Community College receiving her Phlebotomist Certificate.

Survivors are her four children Ryan Elmore of Kankakee, Illinois, Hope (Nathan) Ball of Milwaukee, WI, Joshua Mann of Norfolk, VA, and Skylar Riggins of Milwaukee, WI;her five brothers, Donald Strong (Esther), Edward (Terry) Robinson of Indianapolis, IN, Michael (Annjeanette) Robinson of Kankakee, IL, Bradley (Ronita) Robinson of Atlanta, GA, and Kevonta Robinson of Kankakee, IL; four sisters, Enid (Charlie) Jackson of Joliet,IL, Marsha Moore of Hampton, GA, Marilyn (David) Coble of Hudson, FL, and Tracey Coleman of Urbana, IL. Carmen has fourteen grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Alfred Brekingbridge.

She is preceded by her parents Edwin and Mardell Robinson, a brother, David Strong, and a sister, Hope Robinson.

A Home going service will beheld on Saturday March 7, 2020 2:00 PM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley, Joliet, IL 60433. Repast to follow. Funeral cremation services by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020
