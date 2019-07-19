The Herald-News Obituaries
Carmen (Blanco) Kasper

Carmen Kasper (nee Blanco) age 87, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, living in Downers Grove and resident of Lockport for the past 23 years. Retired form Corn Products after many years of dedicated service. Carmen loved music and traveling but most of all cherished spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents and her brother,

Survived by her children, Richard J. Kasper, Steven Kasper and Karyn (Paul) Williams; grandchildren, Karly and Kaitlyn Winmill, Deena Rachel, Sofia and Vanessa Kasper; her brother Manuel Blanco. Many other cherished family members also survive.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Per Carmen's wishes cremation rites were respectfully addressed.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport IL., 60441 from 11:00am until time of prayer service at 12:30pm.
Published in The Herald-News on July 19, 2019
