Carmen r. Schneider
Carmen Schneider (nee Walker) Carmen R. Schneider, age 86, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Villa Franciscan surrounded with love. Carmen was born on August 20, 1934, to Dr. Charles and Ethelyn Walker in Effingham, IL and was a longtime resident of Crest Hill, IL. She married the love of her life, Dennis Schneider, on February 14, 1953. She assisted him with managing Dennis Studio, a prominent wedding studio in the Joliet area. Carmen also proudly served as a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 20 years. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1952.
Carmen is survived by her children, David (Carrie Briggs) Schneider of Houston TX, Michael Schneider of Aurora, IL, Christine (Tim) Carrigan of Cape Coral, FL, LeAnn Hibler of Joliet, IL, and John (Geralynn) Schneider of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Renee (JJ) Cooney, Sheri (Scott) Hilty, Kate (Eric) King, Eric Schneider, Ell, and Antonio Bogat, Kellie (Tom) Wujek, Matthew Schneider, and Justin and Rachel Schneider; great-grandchildren, Jack, Claire, Caroline, Clayton, Nate, Sarah, Emma, and Parker; siblings, Steve Walker of Houston, TX and Dixie Higgason of Austin, TX; and brother-in-law Lloyd (Beverly) Schneider of Princeton, IL.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Dennis of 46 years; her parents; and sister-in-law, Shirley Wise.
Carmen was sweet and caring and was never happier than when her home was bustling with family, friends, and pets. In her later years, she selflessly cared for her own mother when she became unable to live independently. She is once again united with her beloved, Dennis. We will miss you, Mom.
The family wishes to send a heartfelt acknowledgment to Peggy Cutright, a close cousin who was more like a sister to her, as well as a lifelong friend. We are also grateful to cousin, Jay Fiday for his dedication, support, and companionship to her during the last several years.
Visitation for Carmen Schneider will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
The family has requested to live stream the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/CC8LriWTWMg
) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Interment will be held privately at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
