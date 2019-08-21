|
|
Carol Ann Hulbert
Carol Ann Hulbert, nee Scholp. age 81, passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home with family by her side.
Survived by her loving husband Donald E. Hulbert; daughter Christine Hulbert; son Robert Hulbert and brother Robert (betty) Scholp.
Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Valerie Scholp.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019